Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department started a new recruit class of 37 people this week.

The recruit class is divided into 19 in the EMT academy and 18 in the Fire academy.

“We used to hire EMT-certified employees, who had a little bit of buy-in. they had to go to school and commit to this career path (before applying.) Now, we are hiring some very young people that don’t have the experience or the buy-in, but they’re excited to be here. I think that’s the nice part of it. They’re excited to come learn,” said Capt. Ryan Gadbury, Acting Chief Safety and Training for the Wichita Fire Department.

The department is now offering in-house EMT training for new recruits. This is part to the FEMA SAFER grant which pays for wages and benefits for 42 people through March 2025.

“Being able to just go through this and automatically, once we pass, we get to go into phase two, I think it’s honestly the biggest blessing we could’ve all got,” said Jackson Bradley, new recruit.

As of November, staffing was at 461. They recently added 14 graduates from the last recruiting class.

Recruits in the current and most recently graduated academies were hired from 14 different states.

“You can’t get hired if you don’t apply. If this is something you’re interested in, now, is a very unique time,” said Gadbury.

Recruits must be at least 18-year-old with a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license.

