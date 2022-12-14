Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.

Clips of baby Kucheza’s first days at the Sedgwick County Zoo have gone viral around the world and gifts are coming in as the chimp turns one month this week, just before Christmas.

“We are very thankful for all of the support that we’ve been getting, for everyone how has purchased Christmas gifts for [Kucheza],” said Sedgwick County Zoo Zookeeper Devin Turner. “It’s his first Christmas and we’re pretty excited.”

Turner said Kucheza and his mother, Mahale, continue to bond and remain attached.

“He is very valuable to the species survival plan, so he may at some point, when he’s older, not anytime soon, could be asked to go somewhere else,” Turner said.

For now, Kucheza, day by day, is getting used to the surroundings of the place he’ll call home for years to come. With his mother, his group includes his father, Moshi, his half-brother, Mabusu, and another female chimp, Bea. She’s likely carrying another one of Moshi’s offspring, the zoo said.

“We need more chimps in the population, and we need more chimps here, so we’re very excited,” Turner said. “It’s wonderful for our group. Chimpanzee groups thrive with babies. They’re very playful.”

The Sedgwick County Zoo is home to nine chimpanzees that are currently separated into two family groups. Baby Kucheza’s group is not yet out in the exhibit.

The other group includes dad, Gomez, and son, Mwana with two younger females, Sukari and Chuckie.

Many in the community want to know when they’ll get to see Kucheza in-person. The zoo says he won’t be as much of a stranger when the weather warms up.

“We need it to be over 50 degrees for him to go outside and it needs to be more than just a couple of hours or one day,” Turner explained.

