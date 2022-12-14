Derby Police Chief Robert Lee retiring after 42 years in law enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Police Chief Robert Lee confirmed his upcoming retirement to 12 News. Lee, who has been in law enforcement for 42 years, including the last 14 in Derby, will retire on July 4.

Lee spent 28 years with the Wichita Police Department.

Lee penned a blog post to mark his time in law enforcement.

Looking back on my career, I would do it all over again,” he wrote. “I have no regrets about becoming a police officer and eventually leading the Derby Police Department as Chief of Police.”

