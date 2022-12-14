Parsons man sentenced to life in prison following child sex crimes convictions

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Parsons has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction for child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Jered W. Bybee, 38, of Parsons, has been sentenced to life in prison for his conviction on two child sex offenses under the Jessica’s Law statute.

AG Schmidt indicated that Bybee was sentenced on Tuesday in Labette Co. District Court on two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Judge Steve Stockard sentenced Bybee to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years on each charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Court records note that Bybee pleaded no contest to the charges in April.

Schmidt said the crimes happened between 2013 and 2016 and involved two different victims under the age of 10.

According to the AG, the case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department, Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Lab. It was prosecuted by Assistant AG Michael Gayoso and former Assistant AG Amy Norton.

