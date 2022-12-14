Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school

Buhler school district
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday.

Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school. There was no specific threat made to students or staff, and the student(s) involved have not been identified. The school’s administration continues to investigate the situation.

Additional law enforcement were schedule to be present at the school Wednesday to complete the investigation. If you or your child have information regarding the comments made Tuesday, you are asked to contact Hutchinson Police or Buhler Schools immediately.

