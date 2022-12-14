Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.(Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (Gray News) - The first Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in Southern California in early 2023.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the highly anticipated theme park will transport guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The newly expanded area is scheduled to open on Feb. 17, 2023, with immersive experiences, attractions and dining options.

Guests will access the new area through a warp pipe where they will find the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride located within Bowser’s Castle.

Representatives with the park said the ride is one of the most complex rides ever built. It will propel riders into a multi-dimensional experience in environments from the Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart ride will also feature a variety of outcomes, giving riders a new look and experience each time they ride.

The immersive land will feature Bowser’s Castle along with dining options like the Toadstool Cafe and other interactive areas including a 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merchandise.

More information is available online from Universal Studio Hollywood.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of downtown Wichita and the Wichita Chamber
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
Hayley Wilkinson.
Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence
A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A Textron employee in Wichita raised concerns following the removal of a tree and eagle's nest...
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

Latest News

Wichita Fire Department recruit class - December 2022
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash...
Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0