Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from inside a store near Central and Edgemoor, in east Wichita, showed a scene of chaos that disrupted what began as a casual day.

A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash into the store. No one was hurt but the crash left substantial damage.

Police said the woman driving the SUV told officers she crashed into the building after the vehicle’s brakes failed. A business next door to Finley’s also suffered damage from the crash.

