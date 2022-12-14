Where’s Shane? Battle of the Badges

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out at the Red Cross to get a look at Battle of the Badges! T

his friendly competition among first responders aims to get more people to donate blood! This is the 28th annual Battle of the Badges and this big event has collected over 31,000 blood and platelet donations so far. 

You can find more information at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064790943965.

