Wichita City Council reacts to sale of Wind Surge

While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns.
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will become the 11th team owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that last week, announced it’s purchase of the team from Jane Schwecheimer, the widow of former Wind Surge majority owner Lou Schwecheimer who spearheaded the team’s move to Wichita.

While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed the developments at its meeting Tuesday, expressing a few concerns with the change in ownership. When the Minor League team, then known as the New Orleans Babycakes moved to Wichita in 2019, there were provisions in place as part of an agreement with the city. One of those is developing the area around Riverfront Stadium into a mixed-use area featuring a hotel, restaurants and retail.

So far, that hasn’t fully come to fruition. The new ownership also won’t be assuming the team’s land development deal. That remains with Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership and Epic Real Estate Group.

With Riverfront Stadium being one of the top venues in Minor League Baseball and the promise of utilizing the stadium for more than just games, Wichita City Council Member Jeff Blubaugh is among those wanting to make sure the terms of the original deal are met.

“We really have a great bargaining chip. I want to ensure the development around the stadium happens so that we can utilize those funds to pay for the stadium versus having to go back and use general obligation out of the budget,” he said.

At Tuesday’s city could meeting, the group of city leaders approved the Wind Surge’s new ownership on a 6-1 vote with Blubaugh being the lone “no” vote. He said if the land surrounding Riverfront Stadium isn’t developed by 2024 that there are “clawback provisions” that the city can exercise where it can take back ownership of the land.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Cold air coming to Kansas.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
View of downtown Wichita and the Wichita Chamber
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
Hayley Wilkinson.
Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence

Latest News

Battle of the Badges
28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County
Riverfront Stadium
Wichita City Council reacts to Wind Surge sale
Wichita State Head Coach Isaac Brown addresses his players during a stoppage in play at home...
Wichita State knocks off MVSU 71-48
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization