Wichita City Council reacts to sale of Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will become the 11th team owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that last week, announced it’s purchase of the team from Jane Schwecheimer, the widow of former Wind Surge majority owner Lou Schwecheimer who spearheaded the team’s move to Wichita.

While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed the developments at its meeting Tuesday, expressing a few concerns with the change in ownership. When the Minor League team, then known as the New Orleans Babycakes moved to Wichita in 2019, there were provisions in place as part of an agreement with the city. One of those is developing the area around Riverfront Stadium into a mixed-use area featuring a hotel, restaurants and retail.

So far, that hasn’t fully come to fruition. The new ownership also won’t be assuming the team’s land development deal. That remains with Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership and Epic Real Estate Group.

With Riverfront Stadium being one of the top venues in Minor League Baseball and the promise of utilizing the stadium for more than just games, Wichita City Council Member Jeff Blubaugh is among those wanting to make sure the terms of the original deal are met.

“We really have a great bargaining chip. I want to ensure the development around the stadium happens so that we can utilize those funds to pay for the stadium versus having to go back and use general obligation out of the budget,” he said.

At Tuesday’s city could meeting, the group of city leaders approved the Wind Surge’s new ownership on a 6-1 vote with Blubaugh being the lone “no” vote. He said if the land surrounding Riverfront Stadium isn’t developed by 2024 that there are “clawback provisions” that the city can exercise where it can take back ownership of the land.

