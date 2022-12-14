Wichita State knocks off MVSU 71-48

Wichita State Head Coach Isaac Brown addresses his players during a stoppage in play at home...
Wichita State Head Coach Isaac Brown addresses his players during a stoppage in play at home against Missouri Tuesday night, Nov. 29, 2022.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 15 points to help Wichita State defeat Mississippi Valley State 71-48 on Tuesday night.

Pierre shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (6-4). Jaykwon Walton added 14 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and four steals. Craig Porter Jr. recorded 13 points and was 6 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

The Delta Devils (1-10) were led by Rayquan Brown, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Terry Collins added 13 points and nine rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Michael Barber also had seven points. The loss was the Delta Devils’ sixth straight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

