Windy and chilly for the rest of the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving storm system in the upper Midwest will keep winds gusty and out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. The northwest breeze will usher in cooler air, so high temperatures will remain in the 30s today through Friday. Feels like temperatures will also be cold each and every morning in the single digits and teens.

Strongest gusts will remain over the northern half of Kansas with some reaching 40 mph. We should begin to see less winds this weekend but next week looks to be fairly windy once again.

A little bit of a warm up is on the way for the weekend with highs returning close to average back into the 40s. However, the warmup will be brief as we are tracking big changes in the weather pattern next week, with a cold blast likely headed our way sending temps tumbling back well below normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 24.

Thu: High: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 34 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

