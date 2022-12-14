Windy & a little colder for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a few days of gusty northwest winds, there’s still more to come for the remainder of the week. The wind will be a tad stronger on Thursday with gusts of 35-40, but then not quite as strong for most of the state coming up Friday. Afternoon highs will remain below average through Saturday.

Look for mostly clear skies around the state overnight as low temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. Northwest winds will drive wind chills below zero for northwest Kansas, but elsewhere it looks like single digits and teens. More sunshine is on the way for Thursday as highs remain in the 30s.

The wind goes down a little for Friday, but high temperatures will remain in the 30s. More clouds will develop during the day over central and northern Kansas, but dry weather is expected.

It will try to warm up a bit this weekend. Saturday will rebound to near 40 with Sunday getting into the mid 40s. We should expect our winds to turn back to the south on Sunday, which will help to chip away at the colder air. Dry weather should continue through the beginning of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 21.

Fri: High: 36 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 18 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 34 Low: 22 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 26 Turning cloudy; some afternoon rain showers.

