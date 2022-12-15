Another breezy day coming up Friday

Northwest winds continue and it will be another cold day
Still breezy Friday
Still breezy Friday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be at least one more windy day before things begin to calm down in Kansas for the upcoming weekend. Colder than average weather will carry over into the weekend too, but it shouldn’t be as cold by Saturday and Sunday.

Look for mostly clear skies and gusty northwest winds into the night. This means wind chills early Friday will be in the single digits and teens once again. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s, and although there will be some clouds developing in the afternoon, dry weather continues.

We should see less wind for the weekend. Saturday will have a west to northwest wind under 20 and the sky will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near 40 for much of the state.

A return to south winds is likely for Sunday, which will push highs back into the mid 40s.

Expect some bitter cold heading toward the Christmas holiday. While most of the state will have chances for light snow beginning Thursday, we don’t expect a major winter storm before the holiday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 36.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 19.

Sat: High: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 18 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 29 Cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 19 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 26 Low: 15 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 13 Low: 6 AM light snow, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill
Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend
League 42, City of Wichita partner to add fourth baseball field to McAdams Park
Betty and Art Wood.
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates