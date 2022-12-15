Another breezy day coming up Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be at least one more windy day before things begin to calm down in Kansas for the upcoming weekend. Colder than average weather will carry over into the weekend too, but it shouldn’t be as cold by Saturday and Sunday.

Look for mostly clear skies and gusty northwest winds into the night. This means wind chills early Friday will be in the single digits and teens once again. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s, and although there will be some clouds developing in the afternoon, dry weather continues.

We should see less wind for the weekend. Saturday will have a west to northwest wind under 20 and the sky will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near 40 for much of the state.

A return to south winds is likely for Sunday, which will push highs back into the mid 40s.

Expect some bitter cold heading toward the Christmas holiday. While most of the state will have chances for light snow beginning Thursday, we don’t expect a major winter storm before the holiday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 36.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 19.

Sat: High: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 18 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 29 Cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 19 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 26 Low: 15 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 13 Low: 6 AM light snow, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

