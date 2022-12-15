Breezy and cold but quiet next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the middle to uppers 30s feel like the 20s.

Friday promises to be just as cold and breezy as today before temperatures trend higher this weekend while the (stronger) winds go away. Forecast highs in the lower to middle 40s are near normal for middle December.

Cold front number one will move across Kansas on Sunday night into Monday. While no moisture is expected, temperatures will fall in the 20s and 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

A second, stronger Arctic cold front will arrive on Wednesday. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with highs in the single digits and teens on Thursday and Friday.

Some light snow is possible late next week as well, but it is too early to say exactly when, where, and how much. However, whatever falls will not melt as the intense cold sticks around through (at least) Christmas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, continued breezy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 38.

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, continued breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 36.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 40. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 46. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 38. Mostly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: Low: 26. High: 35. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 35. Increasing clouds; wintry mix in the afternoon.

