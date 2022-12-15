Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

Betty and Art Wood.
Betty and Art Wood.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State.

Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.

The Music Associates Fund was created in 1993 by a group of community members to support students in the School of Music. After almost 20 years of funding, they were able to endow the fund to assist students at WSU in perpetuity.

As active members of the music community in Wichita, Art and Betty began contributing to the fund in 1994 and have been dedicated supporters over the years. Since its inception, the Music Associates Fund has been used for student scholarships, student projects, guest artists and projects or activities benefitting the WSU School of Music.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

Latest News

FILE
Memphis organization details what to do before, after Jayhawks take the field
12 News puts the Ornament Anchor to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? Ornament Anchor
Officers with the Wichita Police Department recently worked to provide 24/7 protection for the...
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
A residential roof in Hays, Kansas in need of repair
Hays roofing company offering free roof as holiday giveaway