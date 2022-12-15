Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State.

Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.

The Music Associates Fund was created in 1993 by a group of community members to support students in the School of Music. After almost 20 years of funding, they were able to endow the fund to assist students at WSU in perpetuity.

As active members of the music community in Wichita, Art and Betty began contributing to the fund in 1994 and have been dedicated supporters over the years. Since its inception, the Music Associates Fund has been used for student scholarships, student projects, guest artists and projects or activities benefitting the WSU School of Music.

