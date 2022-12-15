FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.

FactFinder 12 looked into the cost associated with around-the-clock security for Wichita’s mayor. WPD officers initially were at his home over Halloween and into the second week of November. The security stopped for a few days, but then officers were there for nearly a month. In that period, officers stationed outside Whipple’s home were there for 709 hours over 37 days.

The base salary for a WPD patrol officer is a little more than $25 an hour. That means the city spent nearly $18,000. Providing the 24/7 protection also pulled officers from their normal patrol beats.

“We have a duty and a responsibility to make sure that we’re looking out for the safety and security when credible threats are received for our elected officials or for any employee,” City of Wichita Communications Director Jim Jonas said.

The only issue here some folks see, is taxpayer money going to this. And they do want answers.

Acknowledging concerns about where tax dollars are spent, Jonas said “security has to be foremost” in what the city does and how it makes those decisions.

Threats to local leaders and politicians has become a national problem, one that cities are having to address. In Wichita, city council members say although police haven’t had to guard their homes, they too have received threats.

“On council, the first one was in 2020, of course. There were some folks we were told that weren’t happy about the mask mandates, and since I voted in favor of it, I was on some list,” Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson said. “There is a specialty-trained unit in WPD that kind of helps with security, so I actually asked them, ‘what are some tips, what are some things we can do, what are your suggestions?’”

If this continues to be a problem, a question raised to Jonas is whether there is a game plan or an idea for the future to provide needed protection without pulling officers from the streets.

“We’ll of course look at every situation on a situational basis. If there are credible threats, we’re going to provide security,” Jonas said. “And the numbers are important to look at because it’s the public’s money that’s being spent in this. More than anything, we need to figure out a way to tone down the violent arguments and the violence that comes from it. We’ve seen it on the national level. We can’t go there, we don’t want to go there as a city. Let’s figure out ways that we can take down the heat a little bit so we don’t have to go where everyone has a need for security protocols.”

