Hays roofing company offering free roof as holiday giveaway

A residential roof in Hays, Kansas in need of repair
A residential roof in Hays, Kansas in need of repair(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the holiday season upon us, a roofing company in Hays wants to give back in a big way. R5 Roofing, a local business run by the Rupp family, lifelong residents of northwest Kansas, is aiming to fill a usually expensive need at no charge.

Seeing the need for new roofs in Hays, the company decided to give away a free roof.

“Supporting small communities, or rural communities is extremely important,” R5 Roofing Co-owner Deanna Rupp said. “Because everyone, no matter where you live deserves to have nice things, deserves to have secure things.”

The free-roof giveaway will happen on Christmas Day. The winner will be one person nominated via email. The nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 16. To nominate someone for the giveaway, email R5RoofGiveaway@gmail.com with the following information:

  • Name, address, and phone number of person you are nominating
  • Brief summary of why you are nominating them
  • Your contact name and phone number

You can find further information on the giveaway on R5 Roofing’s Facebook page.

