HumanKind Ministries continues campaign of giving with ‘Operation Holiday’ distribution

HumanKind Ministries continues its distribution for Operation Holiday on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
HumanKind Ministries continues its distribution for Operation Holiday on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit continues its campaign of giving with an annual effort. HumanKind Ministries started its Operation Holiday distribution Wednesday. The distribution runs through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Eligible families who applied for the program last month will receive food for themselves and their pets, as well as coats for their children and gifts. HumanKind Ministries reported seeing a substantial jump in applications this year, especially for children. The community stepped up to fill the need.

“We’ve had a lot of pushes asking for those things and our community ha come through a big deal,” said HumanKInd Ministries Community Engagement Manager Ashleigh Hollis.

Those that haven’t applied for assistance through Operation Holiday can still receive help by visiting the distribution center HumanKind Ministries after 2 p.m. Saturday. The distribution center is at the former Sears Auto Center space at Towne East Square mall. HumanKind Ministries is also taking monetary donations, as well as accepting donations of food and coats. You can learn more about HumanKInd Ministries and ways to give on the organization’s website.

