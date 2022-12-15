Kansas lawmakers discuss effects of passing medical marijuana

The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana brought data and research to respond to several...
The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana brought data and research to respond to several concerns brought up in previous meetings.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers met again Thursday to iron some of the finer details in getting medical marijuana legislation across the finish line.

The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana brought data and research to respond to several concerns brought up in previous meetings. Those included possession limitations, potential state revenue, and compliance with other government policies and programs.

The committee says the real hurdle is getting it through the Senate.

“They’re going through a lot of changes right now, and I’m not too sure this is an issue that is a priority for them,” Rep. Christina Haswood said. “But I know Kansans have been very loud that they want us to pass medical marijuana in the Legislature.”

“The bill we had was about 85 percent complete, there’s a bout 15 percent of the things that we didn’t have in there, but they’re pretty important,” Sen. Jim Olson, the committee chair, said.

The Kansas House did pass a medical marijuana bill last year, but it fell short in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization

Latest News

Risk factors that someone you know could be suicidal
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
Chester I. Lewis Academic Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
Four County Fire
1 year later: Recovery continues from damaging derecho-fueled wildfire
Four County Fire
Rebuilding process continues from Four County Fire one year later
HumanKind Ministries continues its distribution for Operation Holiday on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
HumanKind Ministries continues campaign of giving with ‘Operation Holiday’ distribution