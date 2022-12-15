League 42, City of Wichita partner to add fourth baseball field to McAdams Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and League 42 Chairman Bob Lutz announced the addition of a fourth baseball field at McAdams Park during Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press briefing on Thursday.

With nearly 600 children registered to play baseball on 44 teams in 2023, the league’s 10th year, Lutz said adding another field will be necessary. Construction will begin soon and it should be ready for play when League 42 restarts this spring. Lutz joked, however, “I have discovered that we can never take anything for granted. So we’ll either have a new field next season or in 2050, one of the two.”

The new diamond will be an AstroTurf field and will be built in conjunction with planned improvements to the other three fields at the facility.

Lutz also said League 42 will open the Leslie Rudd Learning Center within the next 4-6 weeks at 1212 E. 17th, across the street from the baseball fields. There, student athletes will receive tutoring in reading and math, build positive interactions with law enforcement, take financial literacy courses and participate in “The Passion Project,” where they’ll be encouraged to find something they love.

