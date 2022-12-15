Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

