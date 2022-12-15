Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As cleanup efforts continue from last week’s oil spill in Washington County, the Environmental Protection Agency and national reports provided a clearer idea of what crews are facing. The rupture to part of the Keystone Pipeline dumped enough oil last week to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Citing the EPA, a report from Reuters said the approximate 14,000 barrels of oil that spilled was diluted bitumen. This adds complications to the cleanup process because, the EPA explained, bitumen tends to sink in water, making it more difficult to collect than oils that float.

The EPA also reported four dead mammals have been recovered after last week’s oil spill in Kansas, as well as 71 fish.

“Wildlife assessment crews are continuing their assessment observations of impacted wildlife. All deceased and impacted wildlife are being assessed by biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP),” the EPA said.

Earlier this week, crews in Washington County reported making progress on the oil spill with TC Energy reporting that it has restarted parts of the Keystone Pipeline unaffected by the leak.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com