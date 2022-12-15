Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. According to federal data, it was the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As cleanup efforts continue from last week’s oil spill in Washington County, the Environmental Protection Agency and national reports provided a clearer idea of what crews are facing. The rupture to part of the Keystone Pipeline dumped enough oil last week to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Citing the EPA, a report from Reuters said the approximate 14,000 barrels of oil that spilled was diluted bitumen. This adds complications to the cleanup process because, the EPA explained, bitumen tends to sink in water, making it more difficult to collect than oils that float.

The EPA also reported four dead mammals have been recovered after last week’s oil spill in Kansas, as well as 71 fish.

“Wildlife assessment crews are continuing their assessment observations of impacted wildlife. All deceased and impacted wildlife are being assessed by biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP),” the EPA said.

Earlier this week, crews in Washington County reported making progress on the oil spill with TC Energy reporting that it has restarted parts of the Keystone Pipeline unaffected by the leak.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend
League 42, City of Wichita partner to add fourth baseball field to McAdams Park
Betty and Art Wood.
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates
FILE
Memphis organization details what to do before, after Jayhawks take the field