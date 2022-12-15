TC Energy restarts part of pipeline not affected by Washington Co. leak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy says it has restarted parts of the Keystone Pipeline unaffected by the leak in Washington County.

The restarted section extends from Patoka, Illinois, to Hardisty, Alberta. TC Energy says it will not restart the affected segment until federal approval is given.

A leak was found last week in the Keystone Pipeline, about 20 miles south of a terminal in Nebraska, releasing 14,000 barrels of oil into Mill Creek. The EPA says more than 300 people are on-scene, working around the clock. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration continues investigating what caused the leak.

