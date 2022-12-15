Wichita man sentenced to life for 2014 triple murder

A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Vin Van Nguyen to life in prison without...
A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Vin Van Nguyen to life in prison without parole for the 2014 murders of three people.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office mugshot, KWCH graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a triple murder that happened eight years ago. Wednesday afternoon, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Vin Van Nguyen to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last month, Nguyen pleaded guilty to capital murder. In 2014, prosecutors said Nguyen shot and killed his girlfriend, as well as his girlfriend’s daughter and her husband at a southeast Wichita home. In 2016, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he would seek the death penalty in the case. As part of the plea deal, Nguyen received the life sentence and waived his right to appeal.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

View of downtown Wichita and the Wichita Chamber
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
Hayley Wilkinson.
Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence
A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization

Latest News

Wichita Fire Department recruit class - December 2022
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash...
Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School