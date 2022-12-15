Wichita man sentenced to life for 2014 triple murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a triple murder that happened eight years ago. Wednesday afternoon, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Vin Van Nguyen to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last month, Nguyen pleaded guilty to capital murder. In 2014, prosecutors said Nguyen shot and killed his girlfriend, as well as his girlfriend’s daughter and her husband at a southeast Wichita home. In 2016, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he would seek the death penalty in the case. As part of the plea deal, Nguyen received the life sentence and waived his right to appeal.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com