2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder

Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and...
Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Prosecutors charged him with murder in the death of 41-year Brent Boone whose body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.

Charges against Saul Valenciana include premeditated first-degree murder, burglary and theft.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Valenciana on Thursday. They arrested him without incident following a brief standoff at an apartment complex near Harry and Edgemoor.

Valenciana is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear back in cour t on Dec. 27 at 10:45 a.m. Tehya Turner, a second suspect in the case is also being held in Sedgwick County on the same charges and bond.

