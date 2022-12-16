2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.

Charges against Saul Valenciana include premeditated first-degree murder, burglary and theft.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Valenciana on Thursday. They arrested him without incident following a brief standoff at an apartment complex near Harry and Edgemoor.

Valenciana is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear back in cour t on Dec. 27 at 10:45 a.m. Tehya Turner, a second suspect in the case is also being held in Sedgwick County on the same charges and bond.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com