American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Officers with the Wichita Police Department recently worked to provide 24/7 protection for the...
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School

Latest News

The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
New satellite launched to monitor water on Earth
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
Ukraine stalemate sets stage for possible winter escalation