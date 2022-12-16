Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area.

Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone feeling suicidal so far this year. Local mental health advocates issue a reminder that those feeling that way are not alone and there are resources to help.

At Wichita State University, the fall semester is closing, but the work isn’t done for everyone. Dr. Jessica Provines, chief psychologist for WSU, said more students are seeking help.

“The demand for mental health services on campus is unprecedented. We’ve almost seen the total number of students that we saw for the entire last year, already, and we’re only halfway through,” she said.

Dr. Provines said she’s a suicide loss survivor. That’s how the Suspenders 4 Hope program started at Wichita State to try and reduce stigma surrounding mental health and promote help-seeking behaviors. Suspenders 4 Hope is taking its program to the community as a whole, hosting free, evidence-based suicide prevention training.

Suspenders 4 Hope hosted a workshop Thursday, Dec. 15 and has plans to host a second on Jan. 11.

“I hope that we reach people in crisis and let them know there are resources out there, that there is hope,” Dr. Provines said. “And while it is hard, recovery is possible.”

In Newton, Prairie View Mental Health Center Vice President of Access Services Patrick Flaming provides some suicide risk factors in which to be aware. These include mood changes in how someone is interacting with others and changes in work and daily habits. If someone is specifically talking about dying, Flaming says, at that point, concern rises to seek immediate help.

“Ask them directly, ‘are you having thoughts about suicide?’” he said.

That direct approach, he said, can get the person who is struggling more comfortable with talking about what they’re going through.

In Sedgwick County, the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988 saw an increase in the number of calls it received last month in a year-over-year comparison.

“As we know, our youth are more connected to social media and social outlets, and we do see an increase with youth experiencing suicidal ideations and actions,” said COMCARE Community Crisis Center Program Manager Regina Hafner-Stout.

Dr. Provines advises anyone struggling with their mental health or having suicidal thoughts not to be afraid of reaching out for help.

“If you’re lonely and isolated, you’re not alone,” she said. “There are other people who are feeling like that as well.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com