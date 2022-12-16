Federal lawsuit challenges Dodge City election method

Dec. 16, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Groups calling themselves voting rights advocates filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday challenging the at-large method of elections in Dodge City, Kansas, saying it unlawfully dilutes the voting power of Latino/a/e* residents.

The case was brought by the UCLA Voting Rights Project, ACLU of Kansas, American Civil Liberties Union, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, LLP on behalf of two Latino residents of Dodge City, who live in areas that could be drawn into single-member districts that would give them the opportunity to elect candidates of choice.

According to the lawsuit:

  • The Latine population in Dodge City is large and growing. Latine residents make up 65% of the city’s total population, 59% of its voting-age population, and 46% of its citizen voting-age population.
  • However, since at least the year 2000, no Latine-preferred candidates have been elected to the five-member Dodge City Commission. The commission uses an at-large system of voting — meaning that qualified city residents can vote in elections for all five districts — as opposed to a single-member district model — wherein commission members would represent specific geographic districts within the city and only qualified residents within those districts could vote.
  • While Dodge City’s Latine population votes cohesively, the city’s at-large system has allowed the non-Hispanic white population to vote as a bloc to prevent the Latine population from electing candidates of choice.
  • It is possible to draw a commission map that would give the Latine population the ability to elect candidates of choice in at least two out of five districts.
  • The current at-large system violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments.
  • The ACLU of Kansas previously filed a lawsuit in 2018 successfully challenging the Ford County clerk’s decision to close and move a central polling location that served 13,000 registered Dodge City voters to outside of the city limits – another recent example of discrimination and barriers to voting that Latine voters have faced in Dodge City.

