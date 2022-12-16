Officer injured after chase ends in crash, KCI airport officer shot placing suspect in custody

A KCI officer was shot early Friday morning and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
A KCI officer was shot early Friday morning and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers were taken to the hospital Friday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident near Kansas City International Airport, according to police.

Sgt. Jake Becchina stated an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI before 5 a.m. and made an attempt to pull the car over.

The vehicle drove off, and the officer pursued it to the area of Cookingham Drive and Bern Street. The two cars crashed, and the responding officer suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Other first responders, including police officers, arrived at the scene of the crash. The additional law enforcement personnel placed two people from the suspect car, a man and a woman, into police vehicles. While one of the officers, who was a member KCI Airport Police, placed a suspect into a car, a struggle ensued and the officer was shot.

Becchina said that officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police give update on shooting near KCI

Police said a KCI officer was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. https://www.kctv5.com/2022/12/16/officer-shot-near-kci-taken-hospital-friday-morning/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, December 16, 2022

As of 8 a.m., KCPD stated it was not known whose gun was used in shooting the officers, or how the shooting took place.

It is the first known incident of a member of KCI Airport police being shot, Becchina stated.

Airport operations were not affected.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Officers with the Wichita Police Department recently worked to provide 24/7 protection for the...
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School

Latest News

Graphic
Federal lawsuit challenges Dodge City election method
Heart Health Generic
What is an aortic aneurysm, and how can you treat it? Wichita cardiologist explains
Milton church nativity display
Nativity scenes at Sumner County church get visitors into Christmas spirit
Risk factors that someone you know could be suicidal
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area