Quiet weekend, but wintry weather on the other side

Chances for some snow/rain show up early Monday
Less wind and not as cold
Less wind and not as cold
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a week of windy weather in Kansas, it will finally go down overnight, and the weekend forecast has much lower wind speeds statewide. We should also see less cold for Saturday and Sunday too.

Early Saturday, temperatures will be in the teens with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine will carry over from morning to afternoon and highs will be in the 40-45 degree range.

It will be slightly warmer coming up Sunday with high clouds pushing in during the afternoon. The wind returns to the south and pushes highs back into the mid and upper 40s.

Look for a chance of wintry weather heading into Monday morning. Areas along and east of I-135 could be looking at some light snow, occasionally mixed with some rain as it moves to the northeast. Road conditions should not be a big problem for the Wichita area as temperatures will be above freezing. However, farther north on the Turnpike, there will be some slush or a few slick areas.

Bitter cold and some snow is still on the way to Kansas during the middle of next week. Right now, Wednesday night and Thursday still has the best chance of snow, but accumulations will be light. Dangerous wind chills and sub-zero lows look likely toward the end of the week. It’s the kind of cold that can lead to dead car batteries and frozen pipes. It’s not to early to get ready for extreme cold headed this way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 19.

Sun: High: 46 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 34 AM snow/rain mix, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight snow.

Thu: High: 7 Low: 3 AM light snow, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 16 Low: -4 Partly cloudy and breezy.

