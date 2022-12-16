Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died Thursday night. He was 71.

Allen most recently was an assistant coach at Newman University, where his son, R.J., is head coach. The elder Allen had a 301-146 record in 20 seasons coaching in the City League, including two at West High. He retired from East after the 2012 season, when he was the second-winningest coach in league history. He now ranks third behind Joe Auer of Heights and the late Carl Taylor, who coached at Southeast.

Allen was a standout athlete at Wichita Southeast and went on to play basketball at The University of Arizona. Among the players he coached at East were Korleone Young, Taj Gray, Jalen Love, and Carlin Whitten, East’s current coach.

Allen played football and basketball at Southeast and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2014. He is also in the East High Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com