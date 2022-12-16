S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.

In Kansas, the program is administered through the State Department Of Education.

Open Arms Child Care Owner Kelly Willis is wrestling with the USDA’s decision to remove her eligibility for the program. She provides breakfast, lunch and a snack.

She was approved for the Child and Adult Care Food Program four years ago, shortly after she opened. That ended Thursday.

“Reimbursement was very beneficial, especially with the price of food rising, a lot of families have struggles just with their kids at home today. I have 10 of them that I have to feed,” Willis said.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program was reimbursing about 75% of Open Arms’ food cost to provide breakfast, lunch and a snack. For Willis, that can be $800 to $1,100 a month.

“I go through at least seven gallons of milk alone just for the kids,” she said.

Willis said it wasn’t until officials told her about the program four years ago that she learned about it.

“They said ‘yep, you’re good to go.’” She said, “You qualify and fill out this paperwork. Sign on this dotted line.”

Willis said she was told last month the reason for losing eligibility in the program is because her licensed “day care home” in Kansas is a commercial building in an area zoned for commercial use.

Over the past month, there’s been a back-and-forth for Willis to figure out her next steps.

Willis said, “If I’m licensed through the state of Kansas, and I’ve been inspected through my fire marshal and my city officials, and I’ve passed all their rules and regulations and guidelines, then I should qualify for the food program underneath a home daycare, it shouldn’t matter what my building looks like.”

In a statement, the USDA said Open Arms didn’t meet the requirements of a family daycare home.

“The South Hutchinson Open Arms Child Care is losing its eligibility because it does not meet the requirements to be a family day care home. A day care home means an organized nonresidential child care program for children enrolled in a private home, licensed or approved as a family or group day care home and under the auspices of a sponsoring organization.

According to federal regulations, in order to participate in the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), family day care homes must meet these requirements:

The day care must be conducted in a private residence.

The residence does not have to be the provider’s residence as long as it is a private residence, and it does not have to be occupied other than for day care.

Commercial properties including churches and schools are not private residences and are not eligible to participate in the CACFP as family day care homes.

12 News asked if there was an error when Open Arms was approved four years ago, and the agency, in a statement, said, “USDA is currently working with Kansas State Department of Education, which operates the Child and Adult Care Food Program, on this issue.”

“As of right now, I’m officially at least three months out until I would even be accepted back in, if I qualify,” Willis said of the program from which her business benefited for four years.

Willis said she’s being told her next step is to rezone her property from commercial to residential before she can again become eligible for the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

She said she’s been working with the City of South Hutchinson on the rezoning and that she wants to see the regulations around the program updated.

“For all these other providers out there that are really struggling with the child care industry,” she said. “In Reno County alone, we are 1,800 kids without child care.”

While ineligible for the program, Willis said she will eat the added expense and not pass them along to her families.

“I refuse to raise the prices on my parents,” said Willis. I did have to raise prices here, I think it was six, seven months ago and raise it up $10. I hated to do that because that’s a hardship on the parents.”

Willis said childcare is all she’s ever done and started Open Arms because South Hutchinson needed a daycare. She said her center and the after-school daycare operated by the school are the only two options in town.

