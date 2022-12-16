Slight warm-up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s feel like the 20s.

In addition to some sunshine and lighter winds, slightly warmer weather is headed our way this weekend. Highs around 40 Saturday will climb into the near normal middle 40s on Sunday.

Cold front number one will move across Kansas on Sunday night into Monday. While some light rain and snow is possible, the bigger story is colder temperatures in the 20s and 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

A second, stronger Arctic cold front will arrive on Wednesday. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with highs in the single digits and teens on Thursday and Friday.

Some light snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, but it is too early to say exactly where, and how much. However, whatever falls will not melt as the intense cold sticks around through (at least) Christmas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, continued breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 36.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 42.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 46. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 37. Chance of rain/snow; cloudy and colder.

Tue: Low: 20. High: 29. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 18. High: 33. Increasing clouds; wintry mix into the evening.

Thu: Low: 3. High: 9. Cloudy, windy, and much colder with a chance of snow.

