What is an aortic aneurysm, and how can you treat it? Wichita cardiologist explains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of sports journalist Grant Wahl from an aortic aneurysm has brought up an issue that caused more than 9,000 deaths in 2019.

Wahl, who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, died on December 10, from what his wife said was a an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. He was 49.

An aortic aneurysm is caused by a balloon like bulge in the aorta, the main artery that pumps blood between the heart and elsewhere in your body, and the wall of muscle that surrounds the aorta thins. When an aneurysm bursts, or ruptures, it can cause life-threatening internal bleeding.

Though some aneurysms can start and stay small, and never rupture, Ascension Via Christi cardiologist Dr. Ali Elkharbotly says it can turn fatal if not addressed.

“Once it does rupture, the mortality rate is over 90%. It’s a miracle to survive it. We have patients that have survived it, but it’s very rare,” he said.

Dr. Elkharbotly says high blood pressure, high cholesterol and a history of smoking can play into aortic aneurysms. In addition, they can be hereditary.

Though symptoms can be subtle, doctors say if you’re experiencing chest discomfort or even upper back pain to seek medical attention immediately.

“A simple ultrasound can catch it, followed by other imaging. The idea is prevention and early detection to prevent a ruptured aneurysm,” he said.

According to the CDC, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends an ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms in men who are between the ages of 65 and 75 and have smoked.

