Where’s Shane? Exploration Place Arctic Adventure

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas is 11 days away!

f you’re looking for something festive to do with the whole family, Exploration Place is inviting you to a winter wonderland! Arctic Adventure is up and running at EP, and features a giant snow globe, giant sock skating rink, games and more!

You can find more info on the new exhibit at exploration.org/event/arctic-adventure.

