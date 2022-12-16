Where’s Shane? Exploration Place Arctic Adventure
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas is 11 days away!
f you’re looking for something festive to do with the whole family, Exploration Place is inviting you to a winter wonderland! Arctic Adventure is up and running at EP, and features a giant snow globe, giant sock skating rink, games and more!
You can find more info on the new exhibit at exploration.org/event/arctic-adventure.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com