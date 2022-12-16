Wichita high school students put together care packages for homeless

Chester I. Lewis Academic Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas
Chester I. Lewis Academic Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita high school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather.

Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.

“We think it’s so important to cultivate this culture of giving back and serving others, and our students are the perfect people to do that,” said Holly Smith, a social worker with Wichita Public Schools.

The care-package preparation is one of two community service projects Chester Lewis tries to complete each school year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization

Latest News

Four County Fire
1 year later: Recovery continues from damaging derecho-fueled wildfire
Four County Fire
Rebuilding process continues from Four County Fire one year later
HumanKind Ministries continues its distribution for Operation Holiday on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
HumanKind Ministries continues campaign of giving with ‘Operation Holiday’ distribution
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill