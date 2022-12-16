Wichita high school students put together care packages for homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita high school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather.

Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.

“We think it’s so important to cultivate this culture of giving back and serving others, and our students are the perfect people to do that,” said Holly Smith, a social worker with Wichita Public Schools.

The care-package preparation is one of two community service projects Chester Lewis tries to complete each school year.

