1 dead in Lyon Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said one person from Wetmore, KS is dead after a crash in Lyon Co. Saturday afternoon.

KHP said just after 4 p.m., 79-year-old Wayne Segenhagen and 76-year-old Anna Segenhagen were driving a 2004 Ford Explorer on I-335 in Lyon Co. KHP said they made an evasive maneuver to the left to avoid a slow moving vehicle in the right lane. KHP said they overcorrected, lost control and flipped several times into the ditch.

KHP said Wayne died at the scene and Anna was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

