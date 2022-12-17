Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams

Don't Fall for It
Don't Fall for It(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With time left to get last-minute Christmas shopping done, Amazon wants online shoppers to be aware of some common scams. The attempts to steal money and information often ramp up ahead of the holiday season.

The first involves fake order confirmations.

“These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that often refer to an unauthorized purchase and ask you to act urgently to confirm or cancel the purchase,” Amazon explained.

The company reminds online shoppers that if they get calls, texts or emails regarding orders they weren’t expecting. they can verify orders by logging into their accounts.

“Only legitimate purchases will appear in your order history - and Customer Service is available 24/7 to assist,” Amazon said.

Another common category of scams involve attempts to deceive shoppers into thinking they’re getting technical help. With tech support scams, Amazon says scammers create fake websites claiming to provie support for devices and Amazon services.

“Customers who land on these pages are lured to contact the scammer and fall prey to their schemes,” the company warned.

Amazon reminds its customers to go directly to the help section on its website when seeking assistance with devices or services.

Concerning online shopping through Amazon, the company offers tips to identify scams. This includes being wary of false urgency from anyone reaching out to you, never paying over the phone and trusting Amazon-owned channels.

“Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account,” the company says.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Officers with the Wichita Police Department recently worked to provide 24/7 protection for the...
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
Betty and Art Wood.
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

Latest News

daycare snacks
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
Open Arms Child Care in South Hutchinson, Kansas
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and...
2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas