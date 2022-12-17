Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With time left to get last-minute Christmas shopping done, Amazon wants online shoppers to be aware of some common scams. The attempts to steal money and information often ramp up ahead of the holiday season.

The first involves fake order confirmations.

“These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that often refer to an unauthorized purchase and ask you to act urgently to confirm or cancel the purchase,” Amazon explained.

The company reminds online shoppers that if they get calls, texts or emails regarding orders they weren’t expecting. they can verify orders by logging into their accounts.

“Only legitimate purchases will appear in your order history - and Customer Service is available 24/7 to assist,” Amazon said.

Another common category of scams involve attempts to deceive shoppers into thinking they’re getting technical help. With tech support scams, Amazon says scammers create fake websites claiming to provie support for devices and Amazon services.

“Customers who land on these pages are lured to contact the scammer and fall prey to their schemes,” the company warned.

Amazon reminds its customers to go directly to the help section on its website when seeking assistance with devices or services.

Concerning online shopping through Amazon, the company offers tips to identify scams. This includes being wary of false urgency from anyone reaching out to you, never paying over the phone and trusting Amazon-owned channels.

“Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account,” the company says.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com