Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

Our first chance of snow this week will arrive late Sunday night and will continue Monday morning over south central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will be near or just above freezing, so the snow will mix with rain at times.

Snow may melt as it falls, but some accumulation from a dusting to 1 inch will be possible.

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday, but a strong cold front arriving Monday night will bring highs back into the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more significant cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing a blast of bitterly cold Arctic air. Highs will only reach the single digits on Thursday. Gusty northwest winds will put wind chills from 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Another round of snow will move in with this front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Additional snow accumulation is likely, but it is too early to know how much. Check back for more updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 46

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 32

Mon: High: 43 AM rain/snow, then mostly cloudy. T-1″ of snow accumulation.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy and colder.

Wed: High: 30 Low: 17 Cloudy; snow overnight.

Thu: High: 9 Low: 3 Morning snow, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 10 Low: -6 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 20 Low: -2 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.