Heavy police, emergency response follows NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy police and emergency response followed a reported shooting in the 4200 block of North Dellrose, near 37th and Oliver, in northeast Wichita. 12 News confirmed one person suffered injuries on the call reported about 10:30 p.m.

From the scene, a 12 News reporter witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its lights flashing and and sirens blaring. Our crew remains on the scene to gather further information.

