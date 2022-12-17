Last-minute holiday shoppers encouraged to stay local for ‘Super Saturday’

Santa Claus displayed at Bicycle X-Change
Santa Claus displayed at Bicycle X-Change(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the busiest shopping days of the year are mentioned, most likely think about the weekend after Thanksgiving, kicking off with Black Friday. But as we approach the final week before Christmas the upcoming weekend has the potential to bring out more shoppers.

Friday, 12 News spoke with some local shops that want to make sure last-minute shoppers don’t forget about them. This Saturday, Dec. 17, is known as “Super Saturday,” a last-minute shopping event that nationwide, is expected to draw nearly 160 million people to stores. either in-person or online.

If you have shopping to do and want to avoid major retail stores, Wichita’s Delano neighborhood has a few shops that might ease your holiday-shopping stress.

Wichita shopper Jen Arnold is among those who prefer local experiences when it comes to buying holiday gifts. She said her favorite local shop is Bungalow 26, a boutique in Delano.

“You walk in the door and immediately feel better,” she said. “But during the Christmas season, there is no place better than to get gifts [at Bulgalo 26] because a lot of them are made local. So, not only am I shopping local, but the items here are made local and going back out into the community to all the people I love.”

Another established local business down the street from Bungalow 26 has been a Wichita staple for nearly 50 years. Bicycle X-Change, specializing in selling and servicing bicycles, has been family-owned and operated since 1973. The shop also expects a strong turnout during the weekend before Christmas.

Projections from the National Retail Federation include about 44.1 million, or 28% of 158.5 million anticipated Super Saturday shoppers planning to only shop in stores with another 72.2 million, about 46%, planning to shop in stores and online.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Officers with the Wichita Police Department recently worked to provide 24/7 protection for the...
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
Betty and Art Wood.
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

Latest News

Thermostat
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
Thermostat
Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
daycare snacks
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
Don't Fall for It
Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams