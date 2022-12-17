Last-minute holiday shoppers encouraged to stay local for ‘Super Saturday’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the busiest shopping days of the year are mentioned, most likely think about the weekend after Thanksgiving, kicking off with Black Friday. But as we approach the final week before Christmas the upcoming weekend has the potential to bring out more shoppers.

Friday, 12 News spoke with some local shops that want to make sure last-minute shoppers don’t forget about them. This Saturday, Dec. 17, is known as “Super Saturday,” a last-minute shopping event that nationwide, is expected to draw nearly 160 million people to stores. either in-person or online.

If you have shopping to do and want to avoid major retail stores, Wichita’s Delano neighborhood has a few shops that might ease your holiday-shopping stress.

Wichita shopper Jen Arnold is among those who prefer local experiences when it comes to buying holiday gifts. She said her favorite local shop is Bungalow 26, a boutique in Delano.

“You walk in the door and immediately feel better,” she said. “But during the Christmas season, there is no place better than to get gifts [at Bulgalo 26] because a lot of them are made local. So, not only am I shopping local, but the items here are made local and going back out into the community to all the people I love.”

Another established local business down the street from Bungalow 26 has been a Wichita staple for nearly 50 years. Bicycle X-Change, specializing in selling and servicing bicycles, has been family-owned and operated since 1973. The shop also expects a strong turnout during the weekend before Christmas.

Projections from the National Retail Federation include about 44.1 million, or 28% of 158.5 million anticipated Super Saturday shoppers planning to only shop in stores with another 72.2 million, about 46%, planning to shop in stores and online.

