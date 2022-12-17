Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.

A fast moving weather system passes through Kansas Sunday night and early Monday morning. Expect a mixture of light snow and light rain through Noon for south-central and eastern Kansas, while the rest of the state remains dry. A trace to 1″ of snow is possible. In Wichita, temperatures will hover near or slightly above freezing while precipitation is falling.

Our next weather system plunges south from the Arctic into Kansas Wednesday night and Thursday. Actual high temperatures will drop into the single digits to near zero with morning lows below zero. That’s only half the story as strong gusty north winds will create wind chills of 20-30 below zero Thursday and Friday. Light snow will accompany the cold with 1-2″ amounts possible, most of it blowing sideways. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s and 30s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, not as breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 42.

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds a bit breezy by afternoon. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, a chance of rain/snow after midnight. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 41 AM snow/rain mix, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 30 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight snow, turning windy and bitter cold.

Thu: High: 9 Low: 1 AM light snow, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 16 Low: -4 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 22 Low: -3 Partly cloudy.

