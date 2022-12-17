Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in...
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County.(Source: Associated Press)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County.

KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.

Becker died at the scene. The KHP said it’s still investigating what time the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Shooting on North Dellrose in Wichita, Kansas
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
Ron Allen.
Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies
Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said one person from Wetmore, KS is dead after a crash in Lyon...
1 dead in Lyon Co. crash
Delano shops
Last-minute holiday shoppers encouraged to stay local for ‘Super Saturday’
Rose Hill vs Collegiate
Rose Hill vs Collegiate
Shooting on North Dellrose in Wichita, Kansas
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting