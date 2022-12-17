Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.

For 12 News, reporter Alex Jirgens is looking at ways to save your hard-earned cash as we get through the winter season.

