2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on North Dellrose in Wichita, Kansas
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Ron Allen.
Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies
Police worked a standoff near Harry and Oliver on Thursday involving a suspect wanted in...
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Heights falters in second half, drops game to Washburn Rural
Heights falters in second half, drops game to Washburn Rural
Carroll girls stay perfect with win over Life Prep
Carroll girls stay perfect with win over Life Prep
Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll
Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll