Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations

An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by a student.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by a student.

Arkansas City administration said the school was made aware of the allegations Thursday and notified the Arkansas City Police Department.

“We take these allegations very seriously. We have reported them to law enforcement and have begun our own internal investigation,” said Arkansas City Principal, Jeremy Truelove.

The teacher has not been identified.

“Please rest assured that when students return to school from Winter Break on January 4, we will continue to support them and prioritize their safety. Personnel and student information are protected by law but we will contact you directly if we learn of information that can be released,” said Principal Truelove.

The teacher will be on paid administrative leave until the school’s internal and the police department’s investigation is complete

