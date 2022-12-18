McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash.

KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, KHP is investigating the crash.

