Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.

“SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements in some of our state’s smallest communities,” Toland said. “These investments will set the stage for future economic development success and prosperity across the state.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce noted that those awarded grants are required to be in a community with a population of 5,000 people or less, to provide a minimum 10% match and to finish the project within one year. It said projects should focus on economic development and revitalization efforts through one of four categories.

KDOC indicated that the categories include the following:

Childcare and senior programming - projects to support or enhance services such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies or equipment.

Community vibrancy - projects to refresh, reenergize and showcase the attractiveness of rural communities like art installations, murals and signage.

Food retail - projects to support access to food retail establishments including developments, renovations or expansions.

Libraries - projects to support providing free and open access to a range of materials and services such as reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements.

KDOC said the funds for the program are provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Fund which was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the Sunflower State.

KDOC indicated 2022 SEED grant recipients are as follows:

County Organization Category Requested Amount Allen Thrive Allen County Food Retail, Library $49,125 Anderson Anderson County Development Agency Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $43,860 Barber Medicine Lodge Day Care Inc. Childcare $49,125 Bourbon The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Inc. Community Vibrancy $33,882 Brown Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $25,049 Chase Chase County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Library $26,661 Chautauqua City of Sedan Community Vibrancy $49,125 Cherokee Weir & Galena Public Library Library, Senior Programming $32,118 Cheyenne Cheyenne Community Development Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Clay Grow Clay County Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $46,571 Cloud The City of Clyde Community Vibrancy $49,125 Coffey Coffey County Library Library $49,125 Doniphan Doniphan County Economic Development Childcare, Library $49,125 Edwards Edwards County Economic Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy $49,125 Elk Elk County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Ellsworth Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Gove Gove County Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail $47,289 Greeley Growing the Vision Food Retail, Library $48,383 Greenwood City of Eureka Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Hamilton Hamilton County Community Vibrancy $49,125 Harper Harper County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Harvey City of Halstead Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Jackson Holton-Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125 Jewell City of Jewell Community Vibrancy, Library $37,040 Kearny City of Lakin Childcare $39,300 Kingman City of Kingman Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $48,179 Kiowa Haviland Heritage Foundation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Labette City of Edna Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Lincoln Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125 Linn Linn County Library District 1 Library $49,125 Logan Logan County Community Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125 Marion Peabody Township Library Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Marshall Friends of the Vermillion Community, Inc. Community Vibrancy $37,974 Meade The Community Enhancement Foundation of the Plains Food Retail $14,738 Mitchell Mitchell County Childcare $49,125 Montgomery City of Cherryvale Library $46,875 Morris Little Huskies Childcare Center Childcare $24,563 Nemaha Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $48,030 Neosho Thayer FRC City Library Library $35,687 Ness Ness City Chamber of Commerce Food Retail $49,125 Osborne City of Osborne Economic Development Childcare, Food Retail, Library $46,712 Ottawa Ottawa County Community Development Foundation Childcare, Library $49,125 Pawnee City of Rozel - Park Committee Community Vibrancy $49,125 Phillips Phillipsburg Childcare Center Childcare $42,408 Rawlins Atwood Public Library Library $25,054 Republic Belleville Chamber and Main Street Food Retail $49,125 Rice Rice County Community Foundation Childcare $49,125 Rush Rush County Economic Development Food Retail $49,125 Russell Bunker Hill Lions Club Community Vibrancy $34,388 Sheridan Sheridan County Childcare, Library, Senior Programming $49,125 Sherman Sherman County Community Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Smith City of Lebanon Food Retail $49,125 Stafford Stafford County Economic Development Food Retail, Libray $49,125 Stanton Stanton County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy $36,480 Stevens Heritage Christian Academy Childcare $49,125 Sumner Sumner County Economic Development Community Vibrancy $49,125 Trego WaKeeney Travel & Tourism Community Vibrancy $49,125 Wabaunsee Office of Economic Development, Wabaunsee Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Wallace City of Wallace Community Vibrancy $32,397 Wilson City of Fredonia Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Woodson Woodson County Revitalization Alliance - Revitalize YC Community Vibrancy $49,125

