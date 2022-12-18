Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries.
Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
“SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements in some of our state’s smallest communities,” Toland said. “These investments will set the stage for future economic development success and prosperity across the state.”
The Kansas Department of Commerce noted that those awarded grants are required to be in a community with a population of 5,000 people or less, to provide a minimum 10% match and to finish the project within one year. It said projects should focus on economic development and revitalization efforts through one of four categories.
KDOC indicated that the categories include the following:
- Childcare and senior programming - projects to support or enhance services such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies or equipment.
- Community vibrancy - projects to refresh, reenergize and showcase the attractiveness of rural communities like art installations, murals and signage.
- Food retail - projects to support access to food retail establishments including developments, renovations or expansions.
- Libraries - projects to support providing free and open access to a range of materials and services such as reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements.
KDOC said the funds for the program are provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Fund which was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the Sunflower State.
KDOC indicated 2022 SEED grant recipients are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Category
|Requested Amount
|Allen
|Thrive Allen County
|Food Retail, Library
|$49,125
|Anderson
|Anderson County Development Agency
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$43,860
|Barber
|Medicine Lodge Day Care Inc.
|Childcare
|$49,125
|Bourbon
|The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Inc.
|Community Vibrancy
|$33,882
|Brown
|Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$25,049
|Chase
|Chase County Chamber of Commerce
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$26,661
|Chautauqua
|City of Sedan
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Cherokee
|Weir & Galena Public Library
|Library, Senior Programming
|$32,118
|Cheyenne
|Cheyenne Community Development Corporation
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Clay
|Grow Clay County
|Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library
|$46,571
|Cloud
|The City of Clyde
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Coffey
|Coffey County Library
|Library
|$49,125
|Doniphan
|Doniphan County Economic Development
|Childcare, Library
|$49,125
|Edwards
|Edwards County Economic Development Corporation
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Elk
|Elk County Community Foundation
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Ellsworth
|Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Gove
|Gove County Economic Development
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail
|$47,289
|Greeley
|Growing the Vision
|Food Retail, Library
|$48,383
|Greenwood
|City of Eureka
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Harper
|Harper County Community Foundation
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Harvey
|City of Halstead
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Jackson
|Holton-Jackson County Chamber of Commerce
|Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library
|$49,125
|Jewell
|City of Jewell
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$37,040
|Kearny
|City of Lakin
|Childcare
|$39,300
|Kingman
|City of Kingman
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$48,179
|Kiowa
|Haviland Heritage Foundation
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Labette
|City of Edna
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Lincoln
|Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library
|$49,125
|Linn
|Linn County Library District 1
|Library
|$49,125
|Logan
|Logan County Community Foundation
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library
|$49,125
|Marion
|Peabody Township Library
|Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Marshall
|Friends of the Vermillion Community, Inc.
|Community Vibrancy
|$37,974
|Meade
|The Community Enhancement Foundation of the Plains
|Food Retail
|$14,738
|Mitchell
|Mitchell County
|Childcare
|$49,125
|Montgomery
|City of Cherryvale
|Library
|$46,875
|Morris
|Little Huskies Childcare Center
|Childcare
|$24,563
|Nemaha
|Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas
|Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library
|$48,030
|Neosho
|Thayer FRC City Library
|Library
|$35,687
|Ness
|Ness City Chamber of Commerce
|Food Retail
|$49,125
|Osborne
|City of Osborne Economic Development
|Childcare, Food Retail, Library
|$46,712
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Community Development Foundation
|Childcare, Library
|$49,125
|Pawnee
|City of Rozel - Park Committee
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Phillips
|Phillipsburg Childcare Center
|Childcare
|$42,408
|Rawlins
|Atwood Public Library
|Library
|$25,054
|Republic
|Belleville Chamber and Main Street
|Food Retail
|$49,125
|Rice
|Rice County Community Foundation
|Childcare
|$49,125
|Rush
|Rush County Economic Development
|Food Retail
|$49,125
|Russell
|Bunker Hill Lions Club
|Community Vibrancy
|$34,388
|Sheridan
|Sheridan County
|Childcare, Library, Senior Programming
|$49,125
|Sherman
|Sherman County Community Development Corporation
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Smith
|City of Lebanon
|Food Retail
|$49,125
|Stafford
|Stafford County Economic Development
|Food Retail, Libray
|$49,125
|Stanton
|Stanton County Community Foundation
|Community Vibrancy
|$36,480
|Stevens
|Heritage Christian Academy
|Childcare
|$49,125
|Sumner
|Sumner County Economic Development
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Trego
|WaKeeney Travel & Tourism
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
|Wabaunsee
|Office of Economic Development, Wabaunsee
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Wallace
|City of Wallace
|Community Vibrancy
|$32,397
|Wilson
|City of Fredonia
|Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library
|$49,125
|Woodson
|Woodson County Revitalization Alliance - Revitalize YC
|Community Vibrancy
|$49,125
