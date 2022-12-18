One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash.
