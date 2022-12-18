One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Shooting on North Dellrose in Wichita, Kansas
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in...
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
Thermostat
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
Ron Allen.
Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies

Latest News

An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation...
Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations
Heights falters in second half, drops game to Washburn Rural
Heights falters in second half, drops game to Washburn Rural
Carroll girls stay perfect with win over Life Prep
Carroll girls stay perfect with win over Life Prep
Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll
Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll