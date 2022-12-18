Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead

Light snow accumulation possible early Monday
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead.

A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be near or a few degrees above freezing, so some of the snow will melt as it falls. Snow accumulation is still possible with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches expected with most locations on the lower end of the range.

Rain and snow will end late Monday morning, then dry weather is expected for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A cold front will move into the state Monday night, which will bring high temperatures back below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a round of snow for the entire state. Snow accumulation is likely, but it is still too early to know exactly how much.

Dangerous cold will settle in on Thursday and Friday with gusty northwest winds putting wind chills as cold as 15 to 35 degrees below zero.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix developing late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 32

Tomorrow: A rain/snow mix early, then mostly cloudy. Trace to 2 inches of snow accumulation. Wind: SE/E 5-15. High: 45

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 21

Tue: High: 30 Mostly cloudy and colder.

Wed: High: 32 Low: 17 Cloudy; snow overnight.

Thu: High: 7 Low: 0 Morning snow, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 9 Low: -7 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 19 Low: -1 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 7 Mostly sunny.

